Boston Advisors Has Lifted By $387,472 Its Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Among 7 analysts covering Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Urban Outfitters has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.25’s average target is 7.82% above currents $26.2 stock price. Urban Outfitters had 10 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wedbush. The stock of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) rating on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $3400 target. B. Riley & Co downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. See Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $28.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $32.0000 28.0000

05/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $30 New Target: $35 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $36 Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Boston Advisors Llc increased Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) stake by 8.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc acquired 3,176 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 42,372 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 39,196 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Svcs now has $80.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

The stock increased 5.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.2. About 4.02 million shares traded or 39.02% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 14/05/2018 – AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LTD APT.AX – U.S. MARKET LAUNCH COMMENCES; U.S. LAUNCH PARTNERS INCLUDE URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’s Profit Plunges on Tax Charge, Margins Narrow — Earnings Review

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Urban Outfitters talks tariff strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Stocks That Ought to Consider a Sale – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 6.61% less from 73.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 61,704 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 152,313 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 103,176 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 120,698 shares. 26,975 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.02% or 37,650 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 275 shares. Euclidean Mgmt Ltd owns 36,900 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Bridgewater Lp holds 0.2% or 1.12M shares. 53,435 were accumulated by J Goldman & Lp. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 1.54M shares.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Info has $17500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $150.20’s average target is 14.94% above currents $130.68 stock price. Fidelity National Info had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $131 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of FIS in report on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pictet Asset Limited owns 2.23 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Mariner has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Endurance Wealth accumulated 214 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 0.13% or 34,255 shares. Legacy Private Tru has invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amer Research And Mngmt Com has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cantillon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.18% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.08% or 4.39 million shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Cannell Peter B & Com has invested 2.04% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 2.53 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 62,452 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hitchwood Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.07% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 510,000 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Exelixis Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXEL) stake by 17,540 shares to 94,728 valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) stake by 13,612 shares and now owns 52,163 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) was reduced too.