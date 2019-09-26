Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Pepsico Com (PEP) Position; F M C (FMC) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Partners Lowered by $779,000 Its Position

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 39,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 816,689 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 31,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 119,237 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.64M, up from 87,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Acquires SodaStream, Expands Beverage Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Accelerates Plastic Waste Reduction Efforts – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.93% stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 22,455 shares. North American Mgmt Corporation invested in 3.48% or 167,019 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The New York-based Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Natl Corporation Oh invested in 192,778 shares or 1.37% of the stock. 4,727 were accumulated by Northside Lc. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.81% or 22,237 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 1,150 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Plancorp Ltd Com holds 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,798 shares. Wealthquest has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 16,807 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (NYSE:ELY) by 42,348 shares to 54,978 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 14,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,142 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc C (NASDAQ:SBGI).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Price At Which I’ll Repurchase FMC – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Investingnews.com and their article: “Livent Joins Forces with E3 Metals to Develop Lithium Extraction Process | – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FMC Is A Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). S&T Bancorp Pa invested in 81,148 shares. Geode Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1.88 million shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 17,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 239,294 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Inc Ks holds 71,606 shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fjarde Ap invested in 59,718 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset holds 247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 25,903 shares. 72 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Cove Street Capital Lc holds 79,433 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 3,282 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Addison Company stated it has 1.24% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 27.40 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.