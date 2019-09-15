Boston Advisors Has Increased Its Metlife Com (MET) Holding; Heartland Finl Usa (HTLF) Valuation Rose While Atwood & Palmer Lifted by $399,212 Its Stake

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 64.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 81,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 207,141 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29 million, up from 125,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 7.46 million shares traded or 40.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Heartland Finl Usa Inc (HTLF) by 354.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 9,073 shares as the company's stock rose 6.18% . The institutional investor held 11,631 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, up from 2,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Heartland Finl Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 140,158 shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has declined 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold HTLF shares while 32 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 18.05 million shares or 0.57% less from 18.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Raymond James Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 695,634 are owned by Northern Trust. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). 5,330 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 26,327 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 62,224 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.32M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 2.24 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 342,947 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 33,402 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Company holds 11.93% or 1.65M shares. Accredited Invsts Inc owns 129,035 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41,760 activity.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 103,563 shares to 297,951 shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,934 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co Com (NYSE:SO) by 6,765 shares to 77,115 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS).

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)