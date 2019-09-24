Boston Advisors Has Decreased Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $468,432; Share Price Declined; Teton Advisors Raised Position in Omnova Solutions Com (OMN) by $864,762

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 6,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 82,698 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, down from 89,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 8.10M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (OMN) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 144,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 574,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 429,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 241,490 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HPJ, OMN, PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN) on Behalf of OMNOVA Shareholders and Encourages OMNOVA Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Buyout – GlobeNewswire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OMNOVA Solutions Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 890,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 107,634 were accumulated by Parametric Associate Ltd. Spark Inv Ltd Company holds 39,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 67,460 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 355,816 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 370,104 shares. 24,318 are held by Menta Llc. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 72 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,809 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 426,899 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 567,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oil Dri Corp Amer Com (NYSE:ODC) by 10,000 shares to 124,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,200 shares, and cut its stake in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.00 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Mgmt owns 7,500 shares. Burns J W And Ny holds 22,637 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 30,015 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,019 shares. Skba Capital Management Lc invested 2.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dillon Assoc has 0.51% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd holds 18,253 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Schmidt P J owns 66,466 shares. 2,723 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Amarillo Savings Bank stated it has 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Independent Investors Inc reported 46,750 shares. Guinness Asset Management invested in 3.45% or 292,050 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 0.25% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 550 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Co Il holds 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 192,475 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc Com (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12,169 shares to 42,617 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 19,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Edge Msci Multifactor Usa