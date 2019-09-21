Boston Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics Com (HRTX) by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Value Declined While Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11.80 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735.65 million, down from 12.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 1.97M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved for Autonomous Operation of Trains at its Iron Ore Business; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto reviewing all relationships with Rusal; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 14/03/2018 – RPT-EXPLAINER-Chile attempts to block China from prize lithium asset; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe – FT; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO’S MD SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES IVAN VELLA SPEAKS IN PERTH; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc Com (HRTX) by 63.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc analyzed 84,983 shares as the company's stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 49,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, down from 134,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 1.51M shares traded or 79.62% up from the average. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha" on January 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Heron Therapeutics: Brighter Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha" on August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 15,054 shares to 37,470 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).