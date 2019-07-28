Boston Advisors Has Cut Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position by $10.02 Million as Share Price Rose; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Share Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,206 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 79,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 41,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,443 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has 1.27% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Invsts Inc invested 3.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,490 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 83,319 shares. Moreover, Portland Llc has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Corda Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 39,058 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Comm reported 230,680 shares. Hartford Inv Com reported 1.32% stake. Aureus Asset Management stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 102,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Accuvest Glob Advisors accumulated 6,135 shares. 7.62M are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Ballentine Ltd Co reported 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 46,894 shares to 66,679 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China c.bank injects medium-term loans, with more low-cost funds to support economy – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Traveling This Summer? Don’t Forget These 5 Hidden Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AIB profits fall as exceptional charges and rising costs bite – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aluminium producers in Canada cash in on U.S. tariff exemption – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 178,474 shares to 195,317 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 43,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc Com (NASDAQ:STLD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Semper Augustus Invests Grp Lc holds 2.9% or 19,516 shares. Mitchell Mngmt holds 12,515 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 16,604 shares. Addenda Capital Inc owns 0.45% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,845 shares. Sabal Trust Com accumulated 900 shares. Penobscot Investment reported 4,945 shares. Cambridge Company holds 2,306 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And has 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kentucky Retirement holds 19,258 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. General American Invsts Company Inc stated it has 85,200 shares. Middleton Company Ma has invested 1.76% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.25% or 1.71 million shares. 921 were reported by Eagle Ridge Invest. The Ohio-based Hendley And Co has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).