Boston Advisors Has Boosted Ligand Pharmaceuticals Com (LGND) Stake By $765,000; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Cut Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding

Boston Advisors Llc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND) stake by 107.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc acquired 6,120 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (LGND)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 11,822 shares with $1.49M value, up from 5,702 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com now has $2.25B valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 325,846 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 07/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,501 shares as Intl Business Machines Corp (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 107,721 shares with $15.20 million value, down from 111,222 last quarter. Intl Business Machines Corp now has $125.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $141.24. About 2.07 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. $285,725 worth of stock was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, March 13. Aryeh Jason bought $109,510 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings.

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Barclays Capital Short Term Hi (SJNK) stake by 14,652 shares to 212,962 valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 19,343 shares and now owns 19,071 shares. Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 3,806 shares to 8,045 valued at $667,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Brown (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 2.71 million shares and now owns 4.88M shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 EPS, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.54 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17.