Boston Advisors Decreased W P Carey & Co (WPC) Position by $1.80 Million as Shares Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stake by $556,521

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey & Co Inc (WPC) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 22,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 70,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 652,853 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 79.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 79,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.78% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $155,000, down from 100,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 22,179 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Ord by 32,298 shares to 35,740 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 53,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMKR shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 91.50 million shares or 2.15% more from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 0.48% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 123,528 shares. 50,255 are held by Citigroup. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 11,040 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 635,864 shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability Company invested in 107,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt reported 111,564 shares. Federated Pa reported 2,791 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 50,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Limited Liability reported 40,403 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 11,000 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.03% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Wells Fargo Mn holds 188,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 1.55 million shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc reported 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78M for 32.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Reilly Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp reported 454,421 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,426 shares. Stifel invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 104,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc, New York-based fund reported 3,185 shares. Df Dent And Company Inc has 5,095 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 93,293 shares. 505,144 were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Management. Da Davidson Company has 0.09% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citigroup has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Mcmillion Cap owns 653 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marcus Corp Com (NYSE:MCS) by 10,060 shares to 55,988 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 2,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

