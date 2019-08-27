Boston Advisors Decreased Quest Diagnostics Com (DGX) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $371.67’s average target is -14.56% below currents $435.01 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 7 by Macquarie Research. See The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) latest ratings:

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX) stake by 27.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc sold 15,716 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 41,645 shares with $3.75M value, down from 57,361 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc Com now has $13.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 943,889 shares traded or 3.52% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold The Boston Beer Company, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 7.26% less from 9.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,336 were accumulated by Profit Investment Mngmt Lc. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) or 1,618 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 7,526 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0% or 100 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 651 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 229,571 are owned by Macquarie Group Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 1,700 shares. Stifel Financial owns 1,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.02% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 36,100 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.01% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). 402 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 141,419 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 1,194 shares.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 45.99 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

The stock increased 1.30% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $435.01. About 164,775 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Sees FY EPS $6.30-EPS $7.30; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 26,449 shares to 528,905 valued at $28.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) stake by 4,339 shares and now owns 14,818 shares. Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:CFG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $12100 highest and $8500 lowest target. $105.50’s average target is 4.14% above currents $101.31 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 15 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Canaccord Genuity maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11100 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 272,257 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Old National National Bank In owns 5,577 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 149 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 7,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Investment Lc holds 0.06% or 12,200 shares in its portfolio. 28,980 are held by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,466 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 124,864 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Yorktown &. 41,038 are held by Toth Advisory Corp. Sit Associate has 0.23% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 105 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 480,134 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

