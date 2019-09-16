Boston Advisors Decreased Position in Boyd Gaming Com (BYD) by $1.32 Million as Share Price Declined; Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Its Holding

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp Com (BYD) by 62.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 50,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 30,561 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 81,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 435,490 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 1.25 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 30,237 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Management LP reported 18,820 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 52,865 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.01% or 178,741 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 98,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt Corp accumulated 0.03% or 43,057 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 21,123 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 440 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Gru Lc, a California-based fund reported 53,641 shares. Amer Intll Group reported 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 491,544 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,053 shares. 2,000 were reported by Strs Ohio.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Impatient Investors Say 'No' to Nio Stock and China's Elon Musk Wannabe – Yahoo Finance" on September 10, 2019

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telecom Services Etf (Vanguard (VOX) by 8,307 shares to 10,868 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc Com (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 7.17 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Proshare Ltd Company reported 1.27M shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 1.59 million shares. Cannell Peter B Co Incorporated invested in 11,200 shares. 10,390 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). First Advsr Lp holds 0.01% or 366,798 shares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 88,600 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Hudock Capital Gp Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreover, First City Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Interest Group holds 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 240,445 shares. 11,100 are owned by Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Midas Mgmt invested in 0.4% or 56,250 shares.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.'s (NYSE:SKT) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019