Boston Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Norfolk Southern Com (NSC); Radware LTD (RDWR) Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 2,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29M, up from 63,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 1.29M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 176,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 118,608 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 2.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/04/2018 – Radware Joins the Cyber Threat Alliance; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q REV. $55M, EST. $54.1M; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 5C; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M

More notable recent Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal – Investing News Network” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Cybersecurity Stocks in Focus as Hacking Threatens Elections – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fastly files $100M IPO – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Radware Survey: Cybersecurity is no Longer a Cost Factor for $1B Organizations; Rather It’s a Business Driver – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82 million for 102.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,407 shares to 27,443 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation Com by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,783 shares, and cut its stake in Care Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRCM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 12,676 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc reported 2,623 shares. Personal Advisors Corp reported 255,728 shares stake. Principal Gru Inc has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pggm Invests reported 0.03% stake. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 7,584 shares. Btim Corp invested in 5,271 shares. 18,229 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,888 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Palestra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs has 243,413 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested in 99,687 shares. Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,685 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 33,867 shares.