Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Touches $5.02 Low on Aug, 23; Core Molding Technologies (CMT) Sentiment Is 1.17

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 14 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 12 sold and reduced holdings in Core Molding Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.82 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Core Molding Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $4.67 target or 7.00% below today’s $5.02 share price. This indicates more downside for the $560.70M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.67 PT is reached, the company will be worth $39.25M less. The stock decreased 7.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 18,595 shares traded. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $560.70 million. As of December 31, 2018, the firm operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides drilling services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes sheet molding compound and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company has market cap of $51.27 million. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides reaction injection molding, utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. for 84,631 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 361,713 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.29% invested in the company for 400,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,501 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $83,058 activity.