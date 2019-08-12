Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reaches $6.63 Low on Aug, 12; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $6.23 target or 6.00% below today’s $6.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $740.77M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $6.23 PT is reached, the company will be worth $44.45 million less. The stock decreased 4.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 6,907 shares traded. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 sold and decreased their stock positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $423.86 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 8,827 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

