Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reaches $6.60 1 Year Low; SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (SAPMF) Shorts Increased By 1.93%

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.40 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.60 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $737.42 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $6.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.12 million less. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 11,977 shares traded. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SAIPEM SPA SAN DONATO MILANESE ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) had an increase of 1.93% in short interest. SAPMF’s SI was 20.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.93% from 20.49M shares previously. It closed at $5.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $737.42 million. As of December 31, 2018, the firm operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides drilling services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering, construction, procurement, and drilling businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. It offers engineering, procurement, project management, construction, and drilling services primarily for the gas and oil, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers offshore engineering and construction services and products, including platforms, pipelines, subsea field developments, and MMO activities; and creates and constructs hydrocarbon production facilities, hydrocarbon treatment facilities, and large onshore treatment and transportation systems and facilities.

