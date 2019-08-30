Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Reaches $5.84 After 9.00% Up Move; United Parcel Service (UPS) Has 1.27 Sentiment

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 527 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 416 sold and decreased stock positions in United Parcel Service Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 465.49 million shares, down from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding United Parcel Service Inc in top ten holdings increased from 22 to 26 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 373 Increased: 399 New Position: 128.

The stock of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 14.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 71,263 shares traded. Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $638.15M company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $6.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BORR worth $57.43 million more.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $638.15 million. As of December 31, 2018, the firm operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides drilling services to the gas and oil exploration and production industry.

More notable recent Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Borr Drilling: A Look At Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Borr Drilling Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in U.S. Initial Public Offering – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Borr Drilling Limited – Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc holds 32.72% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. for 2.29 million shares. Lyons Wealth Management Llc. owns 75,631 shares or 23.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. R. Schill & Associates has 22.27% invested in the company for 330,493 shares. The Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust has invested 18.39% in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 91,479 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.