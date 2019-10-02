Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65 Upland Software Inc. 38 0.70 22.89M -0.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Borqs Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 889,826,149.57% 1.6% 0.6% Upland Software Inc. 59,749,412.69% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.51 beta. Upland Software Inc. on the other hand, has 0.56 beta which makes it 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Borqs Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Upland Software Inc. has an average price target of $53, with potential upside of 43.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Upland Software Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.