Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65 RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96

Demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and RealPage Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. RealPage Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Borqs Technologies Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 894,657,909.71% 1.6% 0.6% RealPage Inc. 124,554,423.93% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. RealPage Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $83 consensus price target and a 35.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.