Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Paycom Software Inc. 209 22.66 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. Paycom Software Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Paycom Software Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a 1.51 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Paycom Software Inc. is $209.2, which is potential -17.39% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 76.5% of Paycom Software Inc. shares. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.4% of Paycom Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while Paycom Software Inc. has 96.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.