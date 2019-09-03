Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.08 N/A -1.67 0.00

In table 1 we can see Borqs Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Borqs Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.51 beta means Borqs Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. PAR Technology Corporation’s -0.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Borqs Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 38.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 59.6%. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 16.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while PAR Technology Corporation has 19.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors PAR Technology Corporation.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.