Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

We are comparing Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65 PagerDuty Inc. 44 16.99 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Borqs Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, PagerDuty Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. PagerDuty Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Borqs Technologies Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, PagerDuty Inc.’s potential upside is 34.27% and its consensus price target is $42.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 34.7% of PagerDuty Inc. shares. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while PagerDuty Inc. has 15.56% stronger performance.

Summary

PagerDuty Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.