Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.30 N/A 0.03 80.65 Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.62 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. In other hand, Mitek Systems Inc. has beta of -0.23 which is 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Mitek Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Mitek Systems Inc. is $13.83, which is potential 43.02% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Mitek Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.