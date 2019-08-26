Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Both Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 DropCar Inc. 2 0.68 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 1.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. DropCar Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.4% of DropCar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DropCar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.