Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.26 N/A 0.03 80.65 ANSYS Inc. 188 13.42 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Borqs Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc. ANSYS Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ANSYS Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Borqs Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.51 beta means Borqs Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ANSYS Inc. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Borqs Technologies Inc. and ANSYS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of ANSYS Inc. is $199.29, which is potential -4.31% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.9% of ANSYS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ANSYS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while ANSYS Inc. has 42.1% stronger performance.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.