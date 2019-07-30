Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

We are contrasting Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.03 116.71 American Software Inc. 12 3.89 N/A 0.19 66.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Borqs Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc. American Software Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Borqs Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than American Software Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Borqs Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.71 beta indicates that Borqs Technologies Inc. is 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. American Software Inc. has a 0.63 beta and it is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. Its rival American Software Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. American Software Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Borqs Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of American Software Inc. is $13, which is potential -3.63% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and American Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 99.7%. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06% American Software Inc. -4.16% 0.86% 14.68% 7.69% -1.75% 23.35%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors American Software Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.