Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) At $2.70 Forms Bottom; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Stake

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) formed multiple bottom with $2.46 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.70 share price. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) has $84.52M valuation. The stock increased 6.09% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 100 shares traded. Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has declined 59.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 25152.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altimeter Capital Management Lp acquired 2.86 million shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock declined 6.53%. The Altimeter Capital Management Lp holds 2.87 million shares with $341.37 million value, up from 11,360 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $19.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.25. About 2.36M shares traded or 37.68% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Expedia (EXPE) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expedia (EXPE) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Expedia (EXPE) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assocs Lp invested in 6,640 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has 63,756 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Nuwave Inv Lc stated it has 6,843 shares. City Holding holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 52 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 48,538 shares. The New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.17% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% or 19,495 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Invesco Limited owns 1.92M shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has 16,125 shares. Kenmare Capital Prns Ltd Liability holds 5.75% or 38,700 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na owns 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 1,174 shares. 21,880 are held by Mackenzie Fincl.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased Mongodb Inc stake by 109,484 shares to 140,000 valued at $20.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 218,203 shares and now owns 3.27M shares. Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) was reduced too.