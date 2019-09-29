Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Contrasting side by side

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 17.30M 0.03 80.65 Workday Inc. 180 3.62 162.78M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Borqs Technologies Inc. and Workday Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 887,862,458.30% 1.6% 0.6% Workday Inc. 90,619,606.97% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc.’s 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Workday Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Workday Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 94.6%. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 35.38%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Workday Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.