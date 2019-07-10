Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Contrasting side by side

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.44 N/A 0.03 116.71 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.37 N/A 0.43 11.38

Demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. About 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has 13.06% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -5.06% weaker performance.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.