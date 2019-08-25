Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 7 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Borqs Technologies Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Borqs Technologies Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 0.2%. Insiders owned roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.