Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Borqs Technologies Inc. has 35.38% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Borqs Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 0.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. N/A 3 80.65 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Borqs Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 157.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Borqs Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.