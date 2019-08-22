Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. has 34% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Borqs Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.60% 0.60% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Borqs Technologies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. N/A 4 80.65 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Borqs Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Borqs Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 135.80%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Borqs Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.51 shows that Borqs Technologies Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Borqs Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.