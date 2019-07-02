Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Comparison side by side

Both Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.39 N/A 0.03 116.71 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.21 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Borqs Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -18%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.71 beta indicates that Borqs Technologies Inc. is 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Ideanomics Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Ideanomics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Borqs Technologies Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 1.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 48.02% of Ideanomics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06% Ideanomics Inc. -0.59% -9.19% 42.37% -45.81% -43.05% 40.37%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Borqs Technologies Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.