Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Fastly Inc. 20 13.80 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Fastly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Fastly Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fastly Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a -16.00% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.7% of Fastly Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Fastly Inc.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.