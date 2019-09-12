Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Comparison side by side

Both Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65 ePlus inc. 82 0.80 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates Borqs Technologies Inc. and ePlus inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ePlus inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Borqs Technologies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ePlus inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Borqs Technologies Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility and Risk

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.51 and it happens to be 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Borqs Technologies Inc. and ePlus inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34% and 93.1%. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 35.38%. Competitively, 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ePlus inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.