Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Comparing side by side

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.32 N/A 0.03 80.65 Benefitfocus Inc. 35 3.01 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6% Benefitfocus Inc. 0.00% 253.5% -21%

Risk and Volatility

Borqs Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.51 and its 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Benefitfocus Inc. has a 1.28 beta which is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Benefitfocus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Benefitfocus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Borqs Technologies Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Benefitfocus Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Benefitfocus Inc. has a consensus price target of $53.4, with potential upside of 104.52%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Borqs Technologies Inc. and Benefitfocus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34% and 74.96% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Benefitfocus Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88% Benefitfocus Inc. -7.96% -3.85% -37.18% -54% -17.93% -45.34%

For the past year Borqs Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Benefitfocus Inc.

Summary

Benefitfocus Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The companyÂ’s products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. Its products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Communication Portal, an employee engagement portal; BenefitStore, a solution for employees to avail various ancillary benefits; ACA Compliance and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; and eBilling and Payment, an electronic invoice presentment and payment application. In addition, the company provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration, deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; HR support services; and video library services. Further, it offers partner offerings, such as RedBrick Health that provides access to customizable health assessments, digital coaching, tracking, and challenges; LifeLock that allows employees to purchase identity theft protection; SAP SuccessFactors that provides employee performance management solutions; and WageWorks that supports benefits, such as health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, health reimbursement, and other programs. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.