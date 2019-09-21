Borgwarner (Put) (BWA) Shares Declined While Barclays Plc Cut Its Position by $774,900; Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Price Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (Put) (BWA) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88M shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 335,865 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.08 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gopro Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 781,300 shares to 849,900 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 23,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 3,164 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Guyasuta Investment Inc has 8,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 409 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 12,660 shares. Hexavest reported 215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 80,457 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 299,338 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 677,802 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP holds 82,019 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 0.01% or 310 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stifel Finance Corp reported 562,678 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 35,981 shares in its portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 8 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 13,875 shares. Cap Investors has invested 0.03% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 22,031 shares. Cooper Creek has invested 1.65% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Vanguard stated it has 72,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.6% or 15,911 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd stated it has 0.18% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,904 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 2,222 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg holds 1.59% or 413,289 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Llc Il reported 1,200 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 19,313 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 4,627 shares.