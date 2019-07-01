BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Auto Parts. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 39 0.84 N/A 4.19 8.82 Visteon Corporation 67 0.55 N/A 4.19 13.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Visteon Corporation seems to has compared to BorgWarner Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. BorgWarner Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of BorgWarner Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.75 shows that BorgWarner Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Visteon Corporation’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3. Competitively, Visteon Corporation has 1.7 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Visteon Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BorgWarner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BorgWarner Inc. and Visteon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of BorgWarner Inc. is $47.25, with potential upside of 12.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares and 0% of Visteon Corporation shares. About 0.4% of BorgWarner Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Visteon Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Visteon Corporation -11.4% -32.32% -29.4% -30% -57.25% -8.03%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc. has 6.48% stronger performance while Visteon Corporation has -8.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Visteon Corporation beats BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.