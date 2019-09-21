BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

As Auto Parts businesses, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 38 0.74 N/A 3.79 9.97 Lydall Inc. 22 0.51 N/A 1.64 14.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BorgWarner Inc. and Lydall Inc. Lydall Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BorgWarner Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BorgWarner Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Lydall Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has BorgWarner Inc. and Lydall Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 7.6% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

BorgWarner Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Lydall Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Lydall Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Lydall Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BorgWarner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for BorgWarner Inc. and Lydall Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BorgWarner Inc.’s upside potential is 21.29% at a $44.6 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.2% of BorgWarner Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of Lydall Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of BorgWarner Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.2% of Lydall Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -11.02% -9.89% -7.92% -6.62% -17.03% 8.81% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Lydall Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors BorgWarner Inc. beats Lydall Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.