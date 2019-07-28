BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

We will be comparing the differences between BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.80 N/A 4.19 8.82 Delphi Technologies PLC 19 0.35 N/A 3.13 6.45

Demonstrates BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Delphi Technologies PLC has lower revenue and earnings than BorgWarner Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BorgWarner Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Delphi Technologies PLC, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Delphi Technologies PLC 0.00% 109.7% 7.2%

Liquidity

BorgWarner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Delphi Technologies PLC’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. BorgWarner Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delphi Technologies PLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BorgWarner Inc. and Delphi Technologies PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Delphi Technologies PLC 0 4 5 2.56

BorgWarner Inc.’s average target price is $46.5, while its potential upside is 18.74%. Delphi Technologies PLC on the other hand boasts of a $24.38 average target price and a 29.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Delphi Technologies PLC looks more robust than BorgWarner Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares and 95% of Delphi Technologies PLC shares. 0.4% are BorgWarner Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Delphi Technologies PLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Delphi Technologies PLC -5.7% -20.03% 14.71% 11.42% -59.73% 41.06%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc. has weaker performance than Delphi Technologies PLC

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats Delphi Technologies PLC on 10 of the 12 factors.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Delphi Jersey Holdings plc manufactures power train vehicle propulsion systems. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gillingham, United Kingdom. Delphi Jersey Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Delphi Automotive PLC.