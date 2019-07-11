BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Contrasting side by side

Both BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.78 N/A 4.19 8.82 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BorgWarner Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.75 beta indicates that BorgWarner Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Sypris Solutions Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Sypris Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BorgWarner Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BorgWarner Inc.’s upside potential is 21.28% at a $47.25 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares and 10.5% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares. BorgWarner Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 18% of Sypris Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Sypris Solutions Inc. 4.06% -12.05% -13.65% -22.14% -33.11% 21.78%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc. has weaker performance than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BorgWarner Inc. beats Sypris Solutions Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.