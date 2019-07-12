BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Contrasting side by side

Since BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.80 N/A 4.19 8.82 Garrett Motion Inc. 16 0.33 N/A 4.06 4.51

Demonstrates BorgWarner Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Garrett Motion Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BorgWarner Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BorgWarner Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Garrett Motion Inc. 0.00% -51.3% 54.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Garrett Motion Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. BorgWarner Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Garrett Motion Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BorgWarner Inc. and Garrett Motion Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Garrett Motion Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.63% for BorgWarner Inc. with average price target of $47.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.1% of Garrett Motion Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of BorgWarner Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Garrett Motion Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Garrett Motion Inc. -0.11% 3.21% 21.92% 40.66% 0% 48.3%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Garrett Motion Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BorgWarner Inc. beats Garrett Motion Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.