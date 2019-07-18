BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Comparing side by side

Since BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.79 N/A 4.19 8.82 Dana Incorporated 18 0.32 N/A 2.86 5.78

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BorgWarner Inc. and Dana Incorporated. Dana Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BorgWarner Inc. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. BorgWarner Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Dana Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BorgWarner Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Dana Incorporated 0.00% 32.3% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.75 beta indicates that BorgWarner Inc. is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dana Incorporated has beta of 1.9 which is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BorgWarner Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Dana Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BorgWarner Inc. and Dana Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Dana Incorporated 0 2 4 2.67

BorgWarner Inc.’s average target price is $47.25, while its potential upside is 20.50%. Dana Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $22.33 average target price and a 22.69% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dana Incorporated seems more appealing than BorgWarner Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares and 97.3% of Dana Incorporated shares. 0.4% are BorgWarner Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Dana Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Dana Incorporated -5.97% -18.33% -3.11% 15.92% -30.19% 21.28%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dana Incorporated.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Dana Incorporated.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, and tire inflation systems for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Driveline Technologies segment manufactures front and rear axles, driveshafts, transmissions, torque converters, tire inflation systems, and electronic controls for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, rail, and material handling applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.