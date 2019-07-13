BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.80 N/A 4.19 8.82 China Automotive Systems Inc. 3 0.16 N/A 0.08 33.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. China Automotive Systems Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than BorgWarner Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BorgWarner Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of China Automotive Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BorgWarner Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% China Automotive Systems Inc. 0.00% -11.3% -4.8%

Volatility and Risk

BorgWarner Inc.’s current beta is 1.75 and it happens to be 75.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, China Automotive Systems Inc. has beta of 1.49 which is 49.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor China Automotive Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. BorgWarner Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

BorgWarner Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 China Automotive Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.21% for BorgWarner Inc. with average target price of $47.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BorgWarner Inc. and China Automotive Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.1% and 2.8% respectively. About 0.4% of BorgWarner Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of China Automotive Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% China Automotive Systems Inc. -1.94% -11.23% -10.92% 14.74% -40.19% 3.69%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than China Automotive Systems Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors BorgWarner Inc. beats China Automotive Systems Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.