BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analysts See $1.02 EPS; MTS Systems (MTSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.35

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 13.56% from last quarter’s $1.18 EPS. BWA’s profit would be $211.42 million giving it 9.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, BorgWarner Inc.’s analysts see 2.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 748,604 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

MTS Systems Corp (MTSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 57 sold and reduced their equity positions in MTS Systems Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 17.57 million shares, up from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding MTS Systems Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of BWA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 29,942 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 16/03/2018 – MTS Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 13/03/2018 MTS SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCES WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & MANUFACTURING FACILITY CLOSURES IN TEST SEGMENT RELATING TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN CHINA

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.37M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes.