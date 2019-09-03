Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $364,876; Korn Ferry (KFY) Share Price Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 984,713 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 64,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 167,879 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 232,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 731,068 shares traded or 67.46% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 06/03/2018 Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 27,404 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $74.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KFY’s profit will be $42.89 million for 12.69 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:ORI).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $175.20M for 9.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.