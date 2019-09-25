Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Share Price Declined While Zebra Capital Management Lifted Holding; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Position Maintained by State Treasurer State Of Michigan

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 153.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 18,074 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, up from 7,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 997,066 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 66.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 40,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 494,066 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22,200 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,706 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. Denny Michael B. had bought 670 shares worth $19,939 on Monday, June 17. 3,000 shares valued at $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY on Tuesday, April 30. DUESER F SCOTT also bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares. 128 shares valued at $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 332,268 shares. American Intll owns 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 345,670 shares. 12.83 million are held by Vanguard. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 246 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc accumulated 52,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 9,202 shares. Geode Management Ltd Llc owns 1.88M shares. 34,917 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 113,388 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Com holds 17,976 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru stated it has 5.90 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Advsr Preferred Ltd Liability owns 425 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 40,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 0.44% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Capital Ltd Com holds 69,654 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 82,019 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. 1,634 were accumulated by Whittier Communication. Brown Advisory holds 7,409 shares. Illinois-based High Pointe Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 2.80M were reported by Waddell And Reed Inc. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.01% or 7,542 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 348,447 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0.32% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 12,660 shares. Cambridge Invest Research has 6,217 shares. Delphi Management Inc Ma holds 0.67% or 17,843 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,634 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Career Ed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CECO) by 22,511 shares to 37,750 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 6,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,198 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).