Borgwarner Com Stk (BWA) Holder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Holding; Advent Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (BWA) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The hedge fund held 7,127 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 16,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 1.46M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 37,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 115,267 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 77,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 4.49 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) on Behalf of Caesars Shareholders and Encourages Caesars Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Caesars Entertainment’s Shares Have Jumped 74.1% in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Prn) by 1.39 million shares to 16.02M shares, valued at $63.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 4.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.69M shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 207,800 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com owns 2,612 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assets Lc owns 30,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,354 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Frontier reported 224,535 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 4,411 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 1.82 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 240,960 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 1.44M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 395,860 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 3.58% or 99.25M shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 50,000 shares. Alpine Assoc Mngmt Inc reported 242,800 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI) by 3,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG).