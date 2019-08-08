Borgwarner Com (BWA) Stock Value Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $451,630; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Lowered Position by $662,400

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.12. About 1.20M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 481,201 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.94 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.04 million activity. Keel Paul A had sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million. $3.22 million worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv reported 2.78M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bailard Incorporated has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Matrix Asset, a New York-based fund reported 1,005 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv owns 19,562 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 2,028 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt reported 1.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Leavell Invest Management invested in 10,428 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0% or 98 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,388 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 0.16% or 22,918 shares. First Long Island Ltd reported 40,469 shares. Cv Starr Comm Inc invested in 5.48% or 60,000 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.31% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,304 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.26% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 305 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Smithfield Trust accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Inc has 1.68 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks has 86,910 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Estabrook Cap Management owns 3,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Proshare Advisors stated it has 65,022 shares. 6,557 were reported by Petrus Trust Lta. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 5,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Llc holds 53,580 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 35 shares. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares to 24,708 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 7,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.37 million for 10.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.