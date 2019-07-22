Borgwarner Com (BWA) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined; Parsons Capital Management Has Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $2.15 Million as Valuation Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 40,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,974 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 73,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 5.48M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 24/05/2018 – Can CVS Health Buy BioPharmX Corporation? – CWEB.Com; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 1.91M shares traded or 19.80% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.41M for 9.81 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 14,988 shares to 64,776 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 23,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.28 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares to 9,498 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).