Borgwarner Com (BWA) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Holding by $451,630 as Valuation Declined; Autus Asset Management Has Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $549,561

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,286 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 77,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.08M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 2.18 million shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Com Il holds 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 237,972 shares. First City Capital Mgmt has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Monetary Grp accumulated 19,230 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fairfield Bush Communication owns 17,277 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv stated it has 3,059 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc invested in 0.34% or 197,609 shares. 136,570 are held by Fincl Counselors. Puzo Michael J holds 31,201 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 27,683 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 359,441 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.13 million shares. Accredited holds 8,844 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS survey shows healthy interest in Disney streaming product – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney World’s Huge Price Hike Is Great for SeaWorld and Universal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,218 shares to 32,630 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,506 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB) by 23,353 shares to 28,426 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisory Svcs Networks Limited holds 517 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Co reported 45 shares. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Homrich And Berg invested in 34,501 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 2,588 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Old Comml Bank In holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 7,319 shares. State Street stated it has 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). South Dakota Invest Council owns 145,988 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 19,127 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,695 shares. Parkside Comml Bank holds 0% or 286 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 250 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 6,018 shares.