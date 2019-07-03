Borgwarner Com (BWA) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Trimmed Its Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Position Held by Lonestar Capital Management Llc

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.57% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 40.10M shares traded or 487.71% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Rev $1.222B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Looking Into Financial Issues That Could Lead to Amended Results; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 748,604 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $207.08M for 9.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares to 136,204 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) by 11,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 42,711 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). J Goldman And Commerce LP has 32,041 shares. Thomas White Ltd stated it has 0.2% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Illinois-based Harris Assoc LP has invested 0.46% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stifel Finance owns 558,048 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5.16 million shares. Cullen Capital Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Pinebridge LP stated it has 62,272 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 313,832 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 81 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council holds 0.12% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 145,988 shares. Stevens Capital Lp owns 43,469 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Argyle Capital Management Incorporated reported 10,100 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 10.08 million shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 449,800 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 122,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bonness Inc invested in 51,500 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 145,412 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 872,486 are held by State Teachers Retirement. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 2.96M shares. Inc Ca reported 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nwq Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.28 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 12,709 shares. James Investment owns 30,470 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 950,091 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co holds 1.70 million shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.56% or 177,465 shares in its portfolio.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

